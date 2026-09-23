Judge Rejects $2.5M Fees For Opt-Out Attys In Chevy Case

By Mike Curley ( September 23, 2026, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has rejected a motion from LG Chem and its affiliates for $2.5 million in fees for attorneys who had urged their clients to opt out of a $150 million settlement resolving allegations that Chevrolet Bolt batteries were defective, then to opt back in, saying the attorneys did nothing to materially improve or work toward the deal....
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