Organ Network Says Kidney Race Bias Claims Can't Proceed
By Rachel Riley ( September 23, 2026, 11:17 PM EDT) -- The United Network for Organ Sharing is seeking to exit a proposed class action claiming it prolonged wait times for Black patients seeking kidney transplants by encouraging hospitals to use a flawed race-based adjustment when measuring kidney function, saying the network's policy was "silent" as to how such scores were calculated....
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