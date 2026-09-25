FTC Push May Create Dual Origin-Claim Risks For Contractors

By Amy Hoang ( September 25, 2026, 10:02 AM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission's recent warning letters provide the latest signal that companies making U.S.-origin claims face heightened scrutiny.[1] In July, the FTC warned seven companies whose products appeared to bear questionable "Made in USA" claims or appeared to be marketed as "Made in Texas," despite indications that the products were imported in whole or significant part....
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