Fed. Grants Bind Railways To Fed. Labor Law, NMB Argues

By Emily Brill ( September 23, 2026, 4:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit should affirm a Florida federal judge's finding that a high-speed rail operator is subject to the Railway Labor Act, the National Mediation Board argued, saying the operator can't wriggle its way out of complying because it runs an intercity rather than interstate rail line....
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