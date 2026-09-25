Possible Trial In Comey's '86 47' Case Delayed To 2027

By Lynn LaRowe ( September 25, 2026, 4:17 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in North Carolina on Friday granted a request from former FBI Director James Comey to delay his formal arraignment on charges related to an allegedly threatening photo of seashells he posted online, saying "the gravity of the charges, pending motions, and the need to provide defense counsel additional time to prepare for trial promote need for continuance."...
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