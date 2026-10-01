Ill. Judge To Probe Misconduct In ICE Protester Prosecution

By Lauraann Wood ( October 1, 2026, 10:12 PM EDT) -- Further fact-finding is necessary to determine whether any misrepresentations or inaccuracies Chicago prosecutors offered while pursuing a since-tossed criminal conspiracy case against six immigration protesters amounts to misconduct warranting contempt or sanctions consideration, an Illinois federal judge said Thursday....
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