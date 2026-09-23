Exelon Investors' $40M Deal In Bribery Case Wins Final OK

By Celeste Bott ( September 23, 2026, 8:17 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday granted final approval to a $40 million settlement resolving Exelon shareholders' claims against company leaders connected to the Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal, over the objections of some investors who argued that most benefits were already paid, previously implemented, or too small to justify releasing valuable claims....
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