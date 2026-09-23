Boeing Pushes For Pretrial Win In Norwegian Air 737 Max Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( September 23, 2026, 10:37 PM EDT) -- The Boeing Co. has asked a Washington federal judge to hand it a win in Norwegian Air subsidiaries' suit over their purchase of 737 Max airplanes, arguing there is no evidence supporting the subsidiaries' claims that Boeing misled them as to the safety and reliability of the aircraft....
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