Microsoft Heads Face Derivative Action Over Inflection AI Deal
By Ben Adlin ( September 23, 2026, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Three Microsoft Corp. investors filed a shareholder derivative suit in Washington state court Monday over claims the company's leaders wrongfully approved a March 2024 licensing agreement with Inflection AI Inc. aimed at bailing out Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and entrepreneur Reid Hoffman after their investments in the startup soured....
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