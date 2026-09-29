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Expert Analysis

$95M Nev. Case Provides Clues On Wound Care Enforcement

By Denise Barnes, Emily Fountain and Ben Schrader ( September 29, 2026, 2:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice's latest wound care prosecution is more than just another example of the government's intensifying scrutiny of skin substitutes. A closer look at the $95 million prosecution provides a window into how federal prosecutors are building these increasingly complex cases....

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