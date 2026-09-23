Oakland Beats ADA Challenge To Rent Control Program
By Gina Kim ( September 23, 2026, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Oakland city officials beat a proposed class action alleging its rent control program discriminatorily excludes tenants with mobility disabilities since few units under the program are accessible, after a California federal judge said Wednesday there are other options that could address disparate impacts without violating the state's rent control law....
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