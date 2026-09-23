NY's Landmark Climate Change Superfund Blocked Again

By Hailey Konnath ( September 23, 2026, 10:55 PM EDT) -- Another New York federal judge on Wednesday agreed with the federal government that the Empire State overstepped its authority with its Climate Change Superfund Act, the second such ruling on the state's landmark attempt to collect payments from fossil fuel companies to fund climate change mitigation efforts....
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