JPMorgan Can't Scrap $4.25M Award Over Super Bowl Food

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 23, 2026, 10:30 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has mostly denied JPMorgan's bid to vacate a $4.25 million arbitration award for a former wealth manager who was fired for expensing $642.40 worth of food for a Super Bowl party, finding vacatur isn't warranted, even if JPMorgan raised "serious challenges."...
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