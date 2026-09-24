Kellogg Seeks High Court Review Of 6th Circ. Pension Ruling

By Emily Brill ( September 24, 2026, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court should resolve a circuit split on whether actuaries must use up-to-date life expectancies when converting pension benefits from one form to another, Kellogg argued, asking the justices to scrap the Sixth Circuit's answer to the Employee Retirement Income Security Act query....
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