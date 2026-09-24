Mortgage Co. Escapes Ex-Workers' 401(k) Forfeiture Suit

By Grace Elletson ( September 24, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge shut down a suit claiming United Wholesale Mortgage cost employees millions in retirement savings by using forfeited 401(k) funds to pay for employer contributions rather than plan expenses, ruling the workers who sued can't ask the court to create a benefit they weren't owed....
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