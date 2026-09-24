Nintendo Wins $4.5M Default Against Reddit Moderator Archbox

By Ben Adlin ( September 24, 2026, 8:28 PM EDT) -- An Arizona resident and Reddit moderator known as archbox must pay $4.5 million to Nintendo of America Inc. for allegedly making and distributing illegal copies of Nintendo Switch video games, according to a default judgment handed down Wednesday by a Washington federal judge....
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