Feds Fight Bid To DQ Top LA Prosecutor After 9th Circ. Ruling
By Parker Quinlan ( September 24, 2026, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The top federal prosecutor in the Central District of California has asked a district judge to delay following a Ninth Circuit ruling against his Nevada counterpart that would bar him from overseeing criminal cases until the U.S. Supreme Court weighs in....
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