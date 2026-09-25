FCC Insists DC District Lacks Jurisdiction In Fight With ABC

By Christopher Cole ( September 25, 2026, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission again urged a D.C. federal court to jettison ABC Inc.'s legal action claiming retaliation against the network over content disliked by President Donald Trump, saying case law shows the court has no jurisdiction over the dispute....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.