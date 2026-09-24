$16M Note Leads To Fraud Charges For Booted Housing Boss

By Aaron Keller ( September 24, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The former executive director of two Connecticut housing authorities pled not guilty Thursday to five counts of wire fraud and four counts alleging illegal money transactions after prosecutors accused him of pocketing about $824,000 from a loan tied to a $16.2 million promissory note....
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