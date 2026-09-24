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Ga. Appeals Court Backs State Ports Authority In Injury Suit

By David Aaro ( September 24, 2026, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The Georgia Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a trial court's order granting judgment to the Georgia Ports Authority in a personal injury lawsuit from a longshoreman struck by a falling object from a crane, saying he abandoned his claims by not including credible evidence or logical reasoning in his appeal brief....

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