Victims Say Commerzbank Owes Damages For Terrorist Aid
By Tom Lotshaw ( September 24, 2026, 9:19 PM EDT) -- American victims of terrorist attacks in Iraq and Israel have asked a D.C. federal judge to hold Commerzbank AG liable for damages for allegedly aiding Iran and terrorist proxies behind the attacks with illicit money laundering services....
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