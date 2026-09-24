Issa Copyright Bill Looks To Combat Foreign Website Piracy
By Elliot Weld ( September 24, 2026, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A California lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow U.S.-based copyright holders to seek federal court declarations that foreign websites are engaged in copyright piracy and then to have the sites blocked in the U.S....
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