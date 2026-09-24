9th Circ. Backs Dual Deals Over Inaccessible LA Housing
By Nate Beck ( September 24, 2026, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday found a whistleblower is not entitled to a portion of a $200 million settlement Los Angeles reached with federal officials to correct years of noncompliance with accessibility requirements in public housing after the plaintiff struck a separate deal in a fraud complaint over the city's conduct. ...
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