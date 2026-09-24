Ex-Ill. Prosecutor Wants In On ICE Protest Sanctions Fight
By Celeste Bott ( September 24, 2026, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The former federal prosecutor at the center of alleged grand jury misconduct in a now-dismissed criminal conspiracy case against a group of anti-ICE protesters has said she should be heard in any sanctions proceeding or further contempt probe that may be ordered, as pending motions for both put her "professional conduct and integrity squarely before the court."...
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