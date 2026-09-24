Real Estate Tech Co. Can Access $3M Of Ch. 11 Financing

By Vince Sullivan ( September 24, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt real estate technology company House Canary received interim approval Thursday in New Jersey court to access Chapter 11 financing being provided by an existing lender, freeing up $3 million in liquidity as the business pursues a 60-day plan confirmation track....
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