Judge Probes States' Standing In Temporary Aid Privacy Fight

By Jared Foretek ( September 24, 2026, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge Thursday pressed Democratic-led states on their standing to challenge a new Trump administration policy allowing disclosure of the immigration status and Social Security numbers of temporary financial assistance recipients to federal authorities, but appeared to think the merit of the challenge is strong....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.