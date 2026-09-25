Rail Industry Wants Full 11th Circ. To Review FRA Rule

By Mike Curley ( September 25, 2026, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Railroad industry groups are asking the Eleventh Circuit to hold an en banc rehearing after a split panel rejected their challenge to a 2024 Federal Railroad Administration rule requiring two-person train crews, saying the panel's decision expands agency authority and goes against Supreme Court precedent....
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