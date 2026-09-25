Southwest Investors Ask 5th Circ. To Revive 'Meltdown' Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger ( September 25, 2026, 7:17 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines investors have asked the Fifth Circuit to revive their securities fraud suit, alleging the airline's 2022 holiday travel "meltdown" stemmed from outdated technology and a flawed flight route structure, and that they have provided enough evidence showing the company made false statements to the public....
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