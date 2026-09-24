Apple Pay Antitrust Class Wins Cert. In Wallet Monopoly Suit

By Hailey Konnath ( September 24, 2026, 11:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge Wednesday certified a class of thousands of financial institutions in a suit accusing the company of monopolizing mobile wallet technology for its devices, even though some of the lead plaintiffs said they weren't going to pass transaction fees off to consumers....
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