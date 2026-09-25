Nvidia Wins Stay In AI Voice Data Class Action
By Celeste Bott ( September 25, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge granted Nvidia's motion to stay discovery pending his ruling on its bid to dismiss a suit claiming it used journalists' and voice actors' voices to train its artificial intelligence models without permission, saying the plaintiffs could have sought emergency relief if continued dissemination of the models was an urgent concern....
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