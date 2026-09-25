Driscoll's Hit With NY Suit Over Alleged PFAS On Berries

By Emily Field ( September 25, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A consumer on Thursday hit California-based Driscoll's Inc. with a proposed class action in New York federal court, alleging the berry-producing giant failed to disclose the presence of PFAS residue from pesticides on its strawberries....
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