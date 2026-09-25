Verdict Axed Over Injured Homeowner's Absence At Trial

By Danielle Ferguson ( September 25, 2026, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate panel on Friday said a homeowner is owed a new jury trial in an insurance dispute over coverage for losses from a plumbing incident, finding a lower court should have declared a mistrial when the homeowner was seriously injured and unable to attend the trial....
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