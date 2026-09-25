Aramark Faces Wash. Class Claims Over Noncompete Terms

By Rachel Riley ( September 25, 2026, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Aramark has been hit with a proposed class action in Washington state court accusing the food service giant of failing to provide advanced notice to Evergreen State workers of its noncompete terms and restricting them from taking second jobs, in violation of state law....
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