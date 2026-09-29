Geico Call Class Sunk After Plaintiff Tosses Phone In River
By Allison Grande ( September 29, 2026, 11:46 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has refused to certify a class of thousands of insurance claimants who received allegedly unauthorized prerecorded medical appointment reminders from a scheduling vendor retained by Geico, finding that factors such as the plaintiff's decision to throw his cellphone into the Mississippi River made him an inadequate class representative....
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