JV Partner Accused Of Exceeding Air Force Contract Share

By Ganesh Setty ( September 28, 2026, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A government contractor has accused its joint venture counterpart of taking a greater share of work under a U.S. Air Force contract than it was supposed to and failing to give proper financial records access, telling an Alabama federal court there's been a "systematic breach" of their agreements. ...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.