McDonald's Beats Most Of Black Franchisees' Bias Claims
By Dorothy Atkins ( September 25, 2026, 10:42 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Friday tossed all but a single claim in litigation by former McDonald's franchisees who allege the fast-food giant systematically discriminated against Black operators, while warning plaintiffs that they "pushed — if not crossed" — boundaries by filing a complaint containing "more paragraphs than the Gettysburg Address contained words."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.