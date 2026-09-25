TikTok To Pay At Least $100M, Curb Teen Use In Alabama Deal

By Lauren Berg ( September 25, 2026, 11:24 PM EDT) -- TikTok agreed to pay at least $100 million and implement usage limits, age verification and other safety measures in a landmark settlement to resolve Alabama's claims the social media platform harmed children and misled users about its safety, the state's attorney general announced Friday....
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