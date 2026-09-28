Nebraska Utility Seeks To Lift Block On Power Line Permit

By Crystal Owens ( September 28, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The Nebraska Public Power District is asking a Colorado district court to dissolve an order that partially blocked the federal government's approval of a 226-mile, 345-kilovolt electricity transmission line in the Nebraska Sandhills, saying a supplemental memo now explains why the project is an essential response to an energy emergency....
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