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Kalshi Cites CFTC Lawsuits In Bid To Nix Mass. Betting Suit

By Julie Manganis ( September 28, 2026, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Kalshi has asked a Massachusetts court to throw out the state's expanded complaint over the platform's sports-related "event contracts," saying recent lawsuits and rulemaking by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission asserting jurisdiction over prediction markets have put the company in a stronger position....

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