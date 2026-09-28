'Survivor' Winner Asks 1st Circ. To Vacate $3.3M Tax Ruling

By Zak Kostro ( September 28, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit should vacate a Rhode Island federal court's $3.3 million tax judgment against the first "Survivor" winner, he told the appeals court, saying a senior U.S. district judge improperly refused to review an objection he filed challenging his tax debt....
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