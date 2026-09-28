Spain Loses Bid To Dismiss $105M In Energy Awards

By Joyce Hanson ( September 28, 2026, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge Monday denied Spain's bid to escape litigation aimed at enforcing $105 million in two arbitral awards against the country, rejecting its argument that an underlying arbitration agreement is invalid because any such agreement is precluded by European Union law....
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