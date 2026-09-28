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Fla. AG Seeks To Put Guardrails On OpenAI's Models

By Carolina Bolado ( September 28, 2026, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Florida's attorney general on Monday asked a court to block OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman from developing artificial intelligence models without third-party guardrails and from offering ChatGPT to minors, in a suit accusing the AI company of spurring young people to commit crimes and acts of violence....

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