SpaceX Pans Mobile Biz On Value Of 2 Spectrum Bands

By Christopher Cole ( September 28, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- SpaceX told the Federal Communications Commission the wireless industry was overestimating the value of using two spectrum bands for terrestrial mobile services, arguing the spectrum would be better leveraged for satellite broadband....
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