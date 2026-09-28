DOJ Wants DHS Free To Seek Driver Records Despite Block
By Jared Foretek ( September 28, 2026, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice asked a Virginia federal judge to clarify that an injunction barring the U.S. Department of Transportation from punishing states over withheld commercial driver's license data doesn't stop other agencies like the U.S. Department of Homeland Security from seeking the records through subpoenas or criminal investigations....
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