Black Tesla Workers In Calif. Fired At Higher Rates, Judge Told

By Dorothy Atkins ( September 28, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- An economics professor testified in a California state bench trial Monday over the California Civil Rights Department's claims Tesla fostered racism at its Fremont factory that he found Tesla's Black workers in California are paid 4.37% less, and involuntarily terminated at a 75% higher rate, than their white counterparts....
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