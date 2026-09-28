Judge Trims Claims In $6.8M Dispute Over VA Garage Contract

By Elaine Briseño ( September 28, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims said a contractor cannot collect damages related to elevator work performed as part of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs parking garage expansion in Utah, holding it was the company's responsibility to seek clarification about the scope of work....
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