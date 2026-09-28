Nextdoor, Khosla Say Investor Brought De-SPAC Suit Too Late

By Jarek Rutz ( September 28, 2026, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Nextdoor and Khosla Ventures urged the Delaware Chancery Court on Monday to dismiss a stockholder lawsuit challenging Nextdoor's de-SPAC merger as untimely, arguing the clock began running when the proxy that an investor described as misleading was issued in October 2021, while the plaintiff insisted later disclosures and tolling doctrines keep her claims alive....
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