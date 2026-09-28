Katerra Inks Deal Clawing Back $560K In Jackson Walker Fees

By Emily Lever ( September 28, 2026, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The administrator for construction startup Katerra Inc.'s Chapter 11 plan has told a Texas bankruptcy court he reached a $560,000 settlement with Jackson Walker LLP over the fees the firm was awarded in the case by a bankruptcy judge who was dating a Jackson Walker partner....
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