Newsom Signs Calif. Pesticide PFAS Tracking Bill Into Law
By Jonathan Capriel ( September 28, 2026, 9:41 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law new regulations requiring state officials to track and publicly disclose when pesticides that are used on state produce contain "forever chemicals."...
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