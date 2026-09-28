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California Makes Native American Day A Paid State Holiday

By Crystal Owens ( September 28, 2026, 3:36 PM EDT) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed legislation making Native American Day a paid holiday, requiring its legislature and courts to formally apologize for the state's role in atrocities against tribes, exempts its federally recognized Indigenous nations from bidding requirements for land management consultation services and strengthens Indian child protections....

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